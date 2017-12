Holden has revealed five new and facelifted models overnight, including the 2018 Acadia SUV, which will finally give the company a rival to the likes of the Toyota Kluger and Mazda CX-9. The seven-seat Acadia was joined by the anticipated new Astra and the new Trailblazer off-roader (which replaces the Colorado 7), along with the facelifted Barina and Trax. …