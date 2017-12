The wide-body Dodge Challenger ADR will be one a slew of special edition models that will keep Dodge's range of rear-wheel drive vehicles ticking over until new models arrive in a few years time. Sources have told Automotive News that the Italian-American car maker will launch the wide-body Challenger ADR in 2017. The Challenger ADR might feature a more powerful version of the company's 6.2-litre supercharged Hellcat V8, which currently produces 527kW of power and 880Nm of torque. …