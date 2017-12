Finally, evidence in the streets. The fact that Toyota and BMW had already confirmed collaboration on a next-generation sports platform was one thing. But, until now, the latter company's offering was the only one to have been spied out in the open. BMW's half of the project, dubbed 'Z5' in the press for lack of a more obvious name, has been spied testing at least twice this year, but these new photos mark our first look at the new coupe believed to be the hotly anticipated 2018 Toyota Supra. …