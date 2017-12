UPDATE: the X-Trail's styling update has now been confirmed for Australia. See details at bottom of article. The updated 2017 Nissan X-Trail has been revealed this week, unveiled in the US where it is known as the Rogue. The revised SUV features the bold and broad new version of the company's corporate V-motion grille, as well as revised headlights, new front and rear bumpers, and revised tail-light graphics. …