Porsche’s decision to offer a manual transmission with the 911 GT3, off the back of the very limited run of stick-shift 911Rs, was seen as something of a gamble by the company, and not least by Motorsport Division’s head of road-car development, Andreas Preuinger. "We were having bets about how many we would sell," he admits, "and we recognised the risk that the demand might not be as strong as we hoped. …