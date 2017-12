With the first deliveries of the 2017 Tesla Model X due to start at the end of 2016, we decided to head to Tesla and have a quick look at the first car to land in Australia. Pricing starts from $111,900 (plus on-road costs) for the entry-level Model X 60D, which promises over 350 kilometres of driving range on one charge. Step further into the line-up, and range grows all the way out to 542 kilometres for the top-shelf P100D model. …