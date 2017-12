The future of Holden's performance arm, Holden Special Vehicles (HSV), is unclear with no agreement struck between Holden and HSV beyond 2017. Premoso Pty Ltd, the company that operates HSV in Australia, filed documents with ASIC in May this year that show profits for financial year 2015 had dropped from a little over $5.7 million in 2014 to just over $3.0 million in 2015 — a slump of almost 50 per cent. …