Volkswagen has teased a concept electric vehicle that will debut at the 2016 Paris motor show, which starts at the end of this month. Last month, Herbert Diess, head of the Volkswagen brand, told Wirtschafts Woche that the company's Paris debutant will be an EV around the same size as the Golf. Given that the car is also said to have the interior room of a Passat, expect it to feature a tall hatch body. …