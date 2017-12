The new 2017 Nissan Micra has been teased in a video today, ahead of its unveiling at the Paris motor show later this month. In the short new video, we get a glimpse of the next Micra's headlights and tail-lights, as well as part of the bonnet, grille, front bumper, and tailgate. The last set of spy photos of the new Micra, taken near the end of July, indicate that the Micra will share its platform, doors and underlying structure with the recently facelifted Renault Clio. …