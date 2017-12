As a relative minnow in the world of luxury cars, Infiniti needs to embody a point of difference. And the Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Nissan appears to have a design-led development approach that provides precisely that. Speaking at the launch of the new 2017 Infiniti Q60 twin-turbo coupe in the US this past week with the company's global senior manager of product strategy, Gerardo Carmona, we learned that it’s the company’s design team that holds sway over engineering, not vice-versa. …