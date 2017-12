It appears those rumours about the return of the iconic Ford Bronco off-roader were true, with production slated to begin in Michigan in 2018. All we know so far is that the Ford Bronco badge will return affixed to a SUV model, though one can speculate that it will give the Blue Oval an answer to the Jeep Wrangler. In an unusual twist, the cat was let out of the bag by United Auto Workers representative Bill Johnson, in response to polarising presidential contender Donald Trump. …