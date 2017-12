An Australian launch for the Hyundai Ioniq plug-in hybrid hatch would see it priced in the space that Toyota's plug-in Prius Prime would likely occupy - if the market-leading Japanese brand ever sees fit to bring it here. Revealed earlier this year in a trio of hybrid, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and full-electric forms, the Ioniq range represents Hyundai's first true step into a market dominated by Toyota for decades. …