The 2016 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe is already a tyre-shredding menace, but there could be an even hotter ‘R’ version on the way if this prototype doing rounds at the Nurburgring circuit is anything to go by. Wearing a more aggressive aero package with a large racing-style wing, this blue C63 Coupe could be our first look at a flagship ‘R’ variant, set to take on the track-focused BMW M4 GTS. …