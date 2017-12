Volkswagen USA has thrown its support behind one of the coolest entries to the 2018 Baja 1000. The ProjectBaja.com team will be lining up in a restored, heavily modified 1970 Beetle, supported by the might of VW America. The little Beetle, dubbed Tope by the team, has been treated to a comprehensive suite of modifications for off-road racing. it rides on a heavy-duty torsion bar rear suspension, with remote-reservoir Fox dampers and stiffer springs. …