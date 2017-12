The hotly anticipated Maserati Alfieri sports car won’t appear until at least 2020, as the Italian performance marque shuffles its production schedule to fast-track the replacement for the ageing GranTurismo and GranCabrio before the end of the decade. According to a new report by the UK’s Autocar, Maserati has confirmed the launch of the successors to the GranTurismo and GranCabrio twins - likely to land around 2018 - before the Alfieri after a previous production plan hinted at their demise. …