Local pricing and details for the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza sedan and hatch have been released today, with the new range now available to order in Australia ahead of December customer deliveries. Launched to the Australian media in Japan last month (catch Matt Campbell's review here), the new Impreza is the first car to debut on Subaru's all-new modular platform that will eventually underpin just about every future offering from the brand. …