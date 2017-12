The Volkswagen Atlas, the company's new three-row, seven-seat SUV, has been teased in a new video ahead of its debut later this week. Size wise, the Atlas will be larger than the existing Touareg. While the Touareg is pitched and priced as a premium vehicle, the Atlas will be more affordable, and has been designed to compete with mass market crossovers, like the Honda Pilot, Ford Explorer, and Toyota Kluger, known in the US as the Highlander. …