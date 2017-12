Holden has finally revealed the full details behind the next generation 2018 Holden Commodore, which is set to be based on the new Opel Insignia. While the car and final design is still over a year away, we have an image gallery of the new car undergoing testing at Holden's top secret Lang Lang proving ground. You can get more details about the 2018 Holden Commodore, along with our first drive review at the links below. In the mean time, here's a summary of the new vehicle: …