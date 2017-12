Chinese-owned commercial vehicle specialist, LDV, is planning to launch its ute next year to compete with the likes of the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger. Speaking yesterday at the launch of the LDV G10 turbo-diesel van, Chinese executives confirmed the timing for the pick-up launch for our market as around mid 2017. The company expects it to claim 10 per cent market share in the 4x4 and 4x2 segments. The ute, still to be officially named, will be unveiled at the Guangzhou motor show next month. …