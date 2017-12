Jaguar has issued a recall for 36 of its 2017 F-Pace SUVs equipped with the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, over concerns a wiring fault could lead to a fire risk. The British manufacturer reports that the routing of the starter motor cable could come into contact with the engine mounting. With this condition, the vibration of the engine can cause the outer sheathing of the cable to wear through, exposing the wires. …