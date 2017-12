Ford has issued a recall for 579 of its Ford Mondeo vehicles built between 2014 and 2015 fitted with adaptive LED headlights over concerns they may switch off inadvertently. The Blue Oval reports that a software error within the Headlight Control Module (HCM) could cause the LED headlights to switch off. If the fault occurs, the vehicle would need to be cycled off/on to reactivate the headlights. Recalled Mondeo vehicles were built from 16 October 2014 through to 22 December 2015. …