It's not a question this writer has ever thought to ask, but if you've ever wondered how quickly the new Hyundai Ioniq can tear across the world-famous Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, the Korean car maker now has an answer. Developed, of course, as a means of promoting Hyundai's new Prius-rivalling hybrid hatch, the record-breaking car boasts a few tweaks you won't find in any ordinary production car. …