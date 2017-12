The second-generation 2017 Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolets have been revealed this week, joining the Coupe and Sportback bodies in the line-up. While the new car looks very similar to the model that preceded it, the new A5 and S5 Cabriolets wear a sharper and more angular design that has already been adopted by their Coupe and Sportback siblings, along with other new-generation models in the company’s new-generation range including the A4, Q5, Q7, TT and R8. …