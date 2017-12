To say that buyers of small cars are spoilt for choice in Australia, is an understatement. There are over 20 manufacturers offering more than 40 variants in nearly countless engine, transmission and trim combinations, of our favourite urban-centric small hatches and sedans. But of these cars, which do we think are the best? It’s a question we are asked both from readers of the website, as well as listeners to the radio show each and every week. …