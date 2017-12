The upcoming 2017 Skoda Kodiaq SUV has the potential to be the brand’s best-selling model, according to the European brand’s boss in Australia. Speaking to CarAdvice at the launch of the new Octavia RS230 in Sydney yesterday (review), the head of Skoda Australia, Michael Irmer, confirmed his high sales expectations for the new seven-seater SUV. “We think Kodiaq will be one of our best sellers. It has got the potential to one day overtake Octavia," he said. …