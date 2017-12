Faraday Future has hit the pause button on its ambitious US$1 billion electric car factory on the outskirts of Las Vegas, Nevada. AECOM, the construction firm responsible for around US$500 million of the work on the new plant, has told Jalopnik that "Faraday Future is temporarily adjusting their construction schedule with plans to resume in early 2017". To date, AECOM has completed grading and foundation prep work at the site. …