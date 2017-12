The covers have been taken off the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio at the Los Angeles motor show this week, unveiling the brand's first SUV - including, as expected, a high-performance QV model. Launching with three models and two engines, the Stelvio is set to usher in a new era for the Italian brand with class-leading performance options. The mid-sized Italian SUV launches with three models: the Stelvio, Stelvio Ti and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. (images still to come) …