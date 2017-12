Jeep has issued a recall for 838 of its 2015 and 2016 model-year 'JK' Wrangler off-roaders over concerns a faulty sensor could cause an airbag deployment failure in a crash. According to the manufacturer, the front impact sensor wires on these vehicles may become detached in the event of a crash before the 'impact signal' is recorded by the Occupant Restraint Controller (ORC). If the fault occurs, the airbags and seatbelt pretensioners may fail to deploy as required. …