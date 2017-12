It seems all-but confirmed that a Skoda Kodiaq RS hero model is in the works for the Czech badge's new large SUV line. CarAdvice spoke with Kodiaq Program Manager, Jiri Dytrych, at the International launch of the Kodiaq in Spain, who indicated that a more sports-oriented model would be a likely addition to the range. "If we are coming with RS, then it will only be with one engine, and it will be on top of the range. And it will have really big possibilities," said Dytrych. …