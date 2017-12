Australian pricing and specifications for the 2018 BMW i3 and new i3s have been announced today, following the updated EV's August unveiling. The range kicks off with the pure-electric i3 94Ah, priced from $68,700 (+600) excluding on-road costs. Power comes from an electric motor with 125kW and 250Nm, good for a 7.3 second sprint from 0-100km/h. Range from the 33kWh battery is pegged at 300km on the NEDC, or around 200km in the real world. …