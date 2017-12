A prototype believed to be the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS has been spied testing this week. Little distinguishes this 718 Boxster prototype from the models currently on sale, though the extension of the front bumper hints that a more aggressive aero kit is in the works. Also expected from the rumoured 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS twins are a lower and stiffer suspension set up, along with a sports exhaust and special wheels. …