The 2018 LDV D90 has been awarded five stars in the latest round of crash safety testing carried out by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), following in the footsteps of the related T60 Ute. It scored 14.05 out of 16 for the frontal offset test, and a perfect 16 for the side impact test. It also achieved a perfect score for the pole test, for a total 35.05 out of 37. …