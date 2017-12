The very special new Ferrari J50 has been revealed, celebrating the company's 50th anniversary in Japan. Just 10 examples of the J50 will be built, and each will be customised specifically for their future owners. No pricing has been announced, but it's likely that the J50's entire production run has been pre-sold to existing Ferrari enthusiasts. Based on the 488 Spider, and the J50 is motivated by a 3.9 twin-turbo V8, which has had its power has been increased from 493kW to 507kW. …