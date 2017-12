California has ordered Uber to stop trialling self-driving cars in the state, as it does not have necessary permits to do so. Earlier this week, Uber announced that it would be bringing a small number of autonomous Volvo XC90 SUVs to its home town. Some of these vehicles will be assigned to pick up and drop off customers who request an UberX car. In response, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) sent a tersely worded letter to the controversial startup company. …