Tesla has hired Volvo's head of interior design to help give its upcoming cars more inviting cabins. As initially reported by Elektrek, Tesla has hired Anders Bell to the position of senior director for engineering. Prior to this, Bell spent over two years at Volvo with a similar title. According to his LinkedIn profile, Bell was the "head of interior engineering department", and headed up a team that consisted of around 400 engineers spread across Sweden and Shanghai, China. …