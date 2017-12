Ford's growing research and development facilities in Victoria — home of the Ranger and Everest — are not pigeonholed into developing certain vehicle types, insists head of product development for the region Trevor Worthington. Worthington, an Australian expat living in China who oversaw development of the original Territory, said this week that the (soon to be) 1750-strong team of local designers and engineers could theoretically be deployed onto any project, decided on a needs-basis. …