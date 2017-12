Overnight Ford announced that it has plans for 13 new electrified cars, all of which will hit the market by 2021. Ford has so far confirmed what seven of those vehicles will be. The headline product in this green onslaught will be a new electric small SUV due by 2020, which will have a range of "at least" 480 kilometres (300 miles). This crossover EV will be built at the company's plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, and will be sold in North America, Europe, and Asia. …