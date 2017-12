Update - Porsche's local arm has confirmed timing and pricing for the 911 GTS range. See bottom of article for details The new 2017 Porsche 911 GTS range has been revealed this week ahead of its Australian launch in the second quarter of this year. A total of five variants will be offered – in Germany at least – the 911 GTS with rear-wheel drive, 911 GTS with all-wheel drive (both versions will be offered in coupe and convertible forms), along with the 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive. …