A new Suzuki Grand Vitara is definitely on the way inside the next few years, but don’t expect the next-generation model to retain the current car’s comparatively hardcore off-road abilities. Instead, you can expect the next iteration to follow the smaller ‘regular' Suzuki Vitara’s lead and adopt a more road-focussed demeanour and construction, to better compete with rivals such as the Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson in the hugely popular medium SUV market. …