Drivers who spend more than $25 per week on tolls will get free registration in New South Wales, under a new State Government plan. NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, says the move is designed to help drive down the cost of owning a car in New South Wales. "The majority of eligible motorists will save $358 a year on registration costs, with potential savings of up to $715 a year," Berejiklian said today. …