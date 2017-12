Australia was a key driver in Mazda’s decision to enter a joint-venture (JV) arrangement with Isuzu Ute to collaborate on the next-generation BT-50 and D-Max ute/pickup trucks, due around 2020. As announced in July, the two Japanese companies ditched existing ute JVs (Mazda with Ford, Isuzu with General Motors, which we already know plans to move upmarket with the next Colorado) and buddied up to better amortise costs. …