The Queensland Police Service (QPS) has nabbed over 600 speeding motorists since late December thanks to its new trailer speed cameras. Five of the mobile speed cameras were deployed across Queensland's busiest roads on December 23 as part of the Christmas road safety campaign. Since then, 647 high-end speeding motorists have been caught in a matter of weeks, including one driver who was detected travelling 161km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Mons on the Sunshine Coast. …