The 2017 Volkswagen Caddy Edition 35 has been unveiled, with the new-generation stylised model offered as a panel van and MPV in some markets. The new Edition 35 model bears a few notable differences to the standard Volkswagen Caddy short-wheelbase van and five-seater models upon which it's based. There are fully colour coded bumpers as well as Edition 35 decals on the doors, as well dark 17-inch alloy wheels. …