Porsche Australia has issued a recall for 239 vehicles across its 911 Carrera, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman model lines over concerns the screws on the fuel collection pipes could come loose. The company says affected vehicles will have the fastening screws replaced with optimised screws as a precautionary measure. According to Porsche, the only indication of the loose screw connection is the smell of fuel in the cabin. Globally, 16,429 vehicles are affected. …