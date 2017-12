Local pricing has been announced for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R, which will start from $349,000 plus on-road costs when it launches in Australia this July. That positions the AMG flagship supercar $50,000 above the current GT S, though the gap will also be filled with the GT C coupe and roadster in the third quarter. Under the bonnet of the GT R is an uprated version of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 used in numerous AMG models, developing 430kW of power and 700Nm of torque. …