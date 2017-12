The hotly anticipated 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class utility may not have been revealed in production guise yet, but the German company's British team has already opened up a reservation page for the new pick-up. Mercedes-Benz claims there has been "phenomenal early demand for the X-Class", and as such the Mercedes-Benz Vans team has decided to offer potential customers the chance to leave a refundable deposit on the new ute. …