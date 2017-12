Legendary styling house Pininfarina will have two client projects on show at next month's Geneva motor show: the H600 and the EF7 Vision Gran Turismo. Now owned by Indian giant Mahindra, Pininfarina has spent the past year developing a range of supercar and passenger car designs, along with a Formula E racing concept for its new parent company. Next month, Pininfarina-styled concepts will debut for Hong Kong-based Hybrid Kinetic Group (HKG) and for supercar startup, Fittipaldi Motors. …