Car News
Page 17
All News
New Models
Technology
Industry Sales Results
Motor Shows
Featured News
Alpine A110: Australian pricing likely to start around $90-100k
…
Podcast
24th Nov 2017
1 min read
CarAdvice podcast 80: BMW M4 Pure v M4 CS
…
Episode #80
Stream
Subscribe
1
News
23rd Nov 2017
1 min read
2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate spied
…
James Wong
James Wong
6
News
23rd Nov 2017
1 min read
Bentley Bentayga Field Sports by Mulliner revealed for the hunting elite
…
James Wong
James Wong
0
News
23rd Nov 2017
2 min read
Honda offering seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty until December 31
…
James Wong
Honda is offering a free upgrade to a seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty across selected models until December 31. The Japanese manufacturer only recently announced its standard five-year/unlimited kilometre factory warranty, though this latest promotion - launched in early November - takes it one step further to match current industry leader, Kia.
…
James Wong
7
News
23rd Nov 2017
2 min read
2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class interior revealed
…
James Wong
4
News
23rd Nov 2017
2 min read
2018 MG ZS pricing and specs
…
James Wong
James Wong
0
News
23rd Nov 2017
2 min read
2018 Wey P8 revealed
…
James Wong
The all-new 2018 Wey P8 has been revealed at the Guangzhou motor show, becoming the Chinese company's first plug-in hybrid SUV. Set to go on sale in its home market of China in the first quarter of 2018, the P8 combines a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with electric motors on each axle - making for combined outputs of 250kW and 520Nm. Drive is sent to all four wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.
…
James Wong
2
News
23rd Nov 2017
1 min read
Citroen six-year warranty discontinued
…
James Wong
0
News
23rd Nov 2017
1 min read
News
23rd Nov 2017
3 min read
New Cerato here from mid-2018, sub-$20k starter likely
…
Mike Stevens
The new-generation 2018 Kia Cerato will make its way to Australia by the middle of next year, the company has confirmed. We'll see the new sedan body here first, to be followed by the hatch later in the year. The new model's local launch schedule means we should see the car revealed earlier in the year, at either the Detroit motor show in January or later in March, at the Geneva show.
…
Mike Stevens
9
News
22nd Nov 2017
1 min read
Hotted-up Toyota Camry: Chief engineer loves the idea
…
Mike Costello
Mike Costello
1
News
22nd Nov 2017
2 min read
Aston Martin DBX SUV to look nothing like DB11 or Vantage
…
Alborz Fallah
Alborz Fallah
53
News
22nd Nov 2017
3 min read
Aston Martin Vantage: Design chief fed up with view that all Astons look alike
…
Alborz Fallah
3
News
22nd Nov 2017
1 min read
Uber was hacked in 2016, paid to have breach deleted
…
Scott Collie
Scott Collie
13
News
22nd Nov 2017
2 min read
Mini to tackle Dakar in rear-drive JCW Buggy
…
Scott Collie
Mini has unveiled the cars it will be taking to the 2018 Dakar Rally, showcasing two very different approaches to desert-destroying performance. Along with the all-wheel drive John Cooper Works Rally, the company will be lining up with the rear-driven John Cooper Works Buggy. The company, which has a long-running partnership with X-raid, won the race overall in 2012, '13, '14 and '15, but could only manage outright sixth in the most recent running of the famous rally.
…
Scott Collie
15
News
22nd Nov 2017
3 min read
2018 BMW M5 pricing and specs
…
James Wong
James Wong
166
