It may not look very different, but the 2017 Isuzu D-Max ute has seen some significant changes under the skin. The most significant chance is a re-worked version of the brand’s 3.0-litre turbo diesel truck engine, which is now Euro 5 compliant. It retains the same 130kW of power but now has 430Nm of torque (from 2000-2200rpm). The previous engine had 380Nm of torque, and that’s still available from 1700-3500rpm, where previously its torque curve was across a narrower 1800-2800rpm band. …