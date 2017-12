How much would you pay for a Skoda? It’s a question the Czech brand’s local arm has been thinking about, because buyers are seemingly keen to spend more and more on their cars. This month saw Skoda introduce its most expensive variant, with the new Superb Sportline model. It tops out at $53,690 plus on-road costs for the wagon, before you add any of the optional packs, paint and sun-roof. All told, you could feasibly spend $65,000 on it. …